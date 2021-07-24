Cecil L. ‘Cec’ Woodle Jr.

Cecil Leroy “Cec” Woodle Jr., 81, of Erie, went to his eternal peace on Thursday, July 22, 2021, while residing in Naples, Fla.
He was born Dec. 17, 1939, in Center Township, Indiana County, and was a son of Cecil Woodle Sr. and Eleanor Jones Woodle, of Homer City.
Graduates of Fort LeBoeuf High School and Erie County Technical School will read this announcement with a mixture of deep sadness and fond memories of “Mr. Woodle.” He was a full-time educator for 39 years and through his wit, sarcasm, love and respect, hundreds of students’ lives were bettered by knowing him. His mantra: “Poor planning on your part doesn’t constitute an emergency on my part,” wasn’t just a catch-phrase. It was how he ran his classroom, how he raised his daughter and how he lived his life. Whether he patiently taught a student to drive a vehicle or to type 70 wpm, to become masterful CPAs or business leaders, or to excel in graphic design or operate a printing press with great aplomb, there were few teachers better than Cec. Even after his retirement, he awoke at the crack of dawn every weekday to make sure he took care of “his kids” as a school bus driver during his encore career. In recent years, he took on what may have been his most important teaching role in life, that of “Poppy” to his favorite kid ever, 6-year-old Autumn Rae.
Cec was preceded in death earlier this year by his beloved wife and constant companion, Connie Woodle, of Erie. Together for almost six decades, it is no surprise that Cec ran home to his sweetheart “Con” so quickly after her departure. Soon some of his cremains will join hers in the Gulf of Mexico, taking them from Florida on home together to Lake Erie. The remainder, along with those of Connie, will be interred alongside his parents in the Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana.
Cec is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Douglas) Dye and granddaughter, Autumn Rae, of Naples, Fla.; his brother, Walter (Joyce) Woodle; and three nephews, Edward (Katie), Jim (Mandy) and Joe (Lisa) Woodle, all from areas surrounding Indiana. Cec is also survived by his sister-in-law, Christine Kierzek; three nieces, Kathi (Paul) Kinzig, Karen (J.C.) Hunter and Kristina (Nick) Kierzek and their terrific sons.
“A teacher affects eternity: he can never tell where his influence stops.” — Henry Adams