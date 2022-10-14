Cecile “Lynn” Pearce Freno, 79, of Burnside, an adoring wife, devoted and loving mother, cherished grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully with her family on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1942, to Cecil and Rhoda Pearce in Youngstown, Ohio.
Lynn married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Freno Sr., in 1962. They shared 60 years of marriage together and created a beautiful family of their own.
She was a graduate of Purchase Line Area School District.
Lynn was a longtime member of the Church of the Resurrection. She attended the Glen Campbell site.
She was also a member and treasurer of the Glen Campbell American Legion Auxiliary Post #435. For many years Lynn was the steward at the legion.
She and her husband, Bob, owned and operated Freno’s Bar for more than 20 years.
Lynn joins her parents, Cecil and Rhoda Pearce; her grandson, Stephen Yamrick; her sister, Linda A. Fry; infant brother, Kevin R. Pearce; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andy and Anna Freno in heaven.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” Freno; her favorite and cherished daughter, Patty (Freno) Yamrick and husband Michael, of Burnside; her son, Robert Freno Jr. and wife Deb, of Dixonville; her grandchildren: Michael Yamrick Jr. and wife Cassie, of Greensburg; K.C. Jasper, of Latrobe; Robert Freno III and Courtney, of Home; and Patty Ann Hinton and husband Josh, of Glen Campbell; and her 13 great-grandchildren, who filled her life with joy.
Also surviving are her siblings, David J. Pearce, of Burnside, and Connie (Pearce) Yingling and husband John, of Cherry Tree; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
To know “Lynnie” was to love her ... and she wholeheartedly loved her husband and family. She always had them on a pedestal! She will not be forgotten by the many memories shared, such as her annual family Christmas Eve dinners, which she looked forward to preparing each year.
She will be remembered for the unique way she could make anyone laugh and her heartfelt kindness that showed through her contagious smile. Her authentic nature made everyone feel like they were her family.
“Lynnie” also possessed that one profound quality that made her who she was — her stubbornness. Shopping was one of her favorite things to do, along with going to camp and weekend getaways with her “Patty.”
Lynn was also very proud of her other titles earned in life, such as “Gram” and “GiGi.” If you were blessed to know her, you know all of this is true!
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Church of the Resurrection in Glen Campbell, officiated by Fr. James Morley. Interment will be at Burnside Cemetery in Burnside.
