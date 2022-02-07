Chad Richard Stineman passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
He was born Feb. 13, 1998.
Chad was a blessed soul with a heart of gold. He enjoyed carpentry, working on cars, riding four-wheelers and swimming. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his mother and father, Lori and Richard Stineman; his sister and brother-in-law, Nicole and Timothy Rohrabaugh; his nieces, Melody and Elizabeth Rohrabaugh; his paternal grandmother, Betty L. Stineman; his maternal grandfather, George E. Marsh; and his aunts, Vicki Robbins, Karen Stineman and Dee Dee McCurdy.
He is also survived by his uncle, George K. (Tammy) Marsh; and cousins, Jordan Camerata, Josh (Tracy) Marsh, Jesse (Derice) Marsh, and Chloe and Fiona Camerata.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Joan Beth Marsh, and his paternal grandfather, Richard Leroy Stineman.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Friends will also be received Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Katrina Laude officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to order flowers, send an online condolence or for directions to the funeral home.