Chad Valgene Goss, 33, of Marion Center, died suddenly on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home.
Born June 5, 1989, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Terry M. Goss and JoAnn (Stonebraker) Goss.
Chad was a graduate of Marion Center High School and was employed as a welder with the Boilermakers Union Local 154.
He was a fun, loving, happy-going man who would’ve done anything for anyone and could make anyone laugh. He was an outdoorsman who loved taking his daughter and fiancée for rides on his buggy and doing all things that a girl dad would do.
He looked forward to the winter and playing in the snow with his daughter, followed by endless snuggles and back scratches. He enjoyed hunting with his father, and he especially loved his mother’s home-cooked meals. He was a family man, a great father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and companion. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée, Micah Misko; and their daughter, Lochlyn Lorena Goss, of Marion Center. He is also remembered by his sister, Jalessa Goss and fiancé Wesley Kamerer; nephew Atley Kamerer, of Marion Center; and grandmother Eleanor J. Goss, of Marion Center. Other survivors include his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty and John Stonebraker; and by his grandfather, Valgene Goss.
Friends will be received Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., with the Boilermakers Local 154 doing a Remembrance Ceremony at 7 p.m., at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Clymer. The funeral service will be held Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bob Sunseri, officiating. Interment will be private at the family cemetery in Marion Center.
