Charlene Maria Crusan went home to be with her Lord Monday, July 19, 2021, at Mulberry Square, Punxsutawney.
A daughter of Melvin E. Crusan and Evelyn V. Jenkins Anderson, she was born Sept. 17, 1949, in Greensburg.
Charlene was a member of the Christ Bible Fellowship. She worked as a seamstress at Campus Sportwear of Indiana and London Fog of Hancock, Md. Charlene was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She loved listening to gospel music, reading inspirational books and sending greeting cards for all occasions to those she knew.
She is survived by four siblings, George Crusan and wife Reva, of Cherry Tree; Mary Lou Cramer and husband Melvin, of Missouri; Patricia Turner, of Punxsutawney; and Bonnie Van Meter and husband Ron, of Hancock, Md.; numerous nieces and nephews; and a lifetime friend, Phyllis Groomes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Crusan and Leslie Crusan.
In keeping with Charlene’s wishes, services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Bowers Cemetery. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.