Charles Arthur McGee, 91, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown, after spending one month of care at the Cambria Care Skilled Nursing Home, Ebensburg.
The son of Charles C. and Velma (Anthony) McGee, he was born April 16, 1931, in Aultman.
Charles had bowled several years with the Mohawk Lanes Bowling League. He was involved several years with the Aultman seniors group and enjoyed dining at the Valley Dairy, Indiana.
Surviving are his nephews Amos (Susann) McGee Jr., of Clymer, and Mark (Sandy) Phipps, of Orlando, Fla.; nieces Virginia (Ralph) Kinter, of Indiana, and Andrea (Paul) Rohrbach, of Wernersville; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding Charles in death were his parents; brother Amos A. McGee Sr. and his wife Virginia; a sister, June B. Phipps and her husband David; niece Kathryn (McGee) Burkholtz; and a nephew, Kevin McGee.
As per request, funeral arrangements will be private.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
