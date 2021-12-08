Charles Bruce Mikesell, 93, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village.
Born Feb. 10, 1928, in Blacklick Township, Indiana County, he was the son of Thomas H. and Aletha Fae (Lydick) Mikesell.
Mr. Mikesell proudly served his country as a military policeman for 18 months in Japan during the Korean Conflict.
He was an active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church and was a life member of VFW Post 1989.
Mr. Mikesell worked as a meat cutter and meat manager of the A&P Tea Store for nearly 35 years, retiring from the Homer City Shop ‘n Save at age 62.
He is survived by a daughter, Beth Sheely and husband Stephen, of Shermans Dale; four grandchildren, Adam Mikesell, Kara Read, Joshua Tocci and Matthew Tocci; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Nathalia Bell, of Manchester Center, Vt., and Kathleen Stutzman, of Armagh; one brother, Robert Mikesell, of Ebensburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Claribel (Martin) Mikesell, whom he wed Aug. 22, 1950; his son, Randall; his brother, Thomas; and his sister, Jeannette Fulmer.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with the Rev. Richard Cassel officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
