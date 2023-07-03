Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Charles “Chuck” E. Huller, 78, of Newport News, Va., formerly of Chambersville, passed away on June 29, 2023.
He was born on Jan. 17, 1945, in Punxsutawney to Charles and Arlene Huller.
Surviving Charles are his son, Charles Edward Huller and wife Janice, of Newport News, Va.; his daughter, Jean Marie Vassar and Dwayne, of Paige, Texas; grandchildren Aletha Nylen and husband Xavier, Lynnette Gibson and husband Logan, Dwayne Tyrone Jr., Christopher; and grand-pup Boots.
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years and love of his life, Doris I (McCoy) Huller. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and soon to be great-grandfather.
Friends will be received by the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sagamore.
