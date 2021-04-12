Charles “Chuck” Orr Allison Sr., 81, of Elderton, passed away during the evening hours of Saturday, April 10, 2021, while a patient of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Chuck was born Dec. 22, 1939, to Frank Ward and Emma Gaynelle (Henry) Allison in Indiana.
Chuck married Judith “Judy” Ann Yohe on May 18, 1963, at the First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville; Judy preceded him in death on Sept. 24, 2020.
He graduated from Reynoldsville High School and later continued his education at Cornell University. Chuck was drafted to the Army in 1963 during the Vietnam War. He later worked as an underground coal miner for 21 years.
Chuck was a member of Elderton Presbyterian Church in Elderton. He enjoyed many things, especially going out to eat and giving to others. He also was an avid golfer with an unforgettable sense of humor to make anyone laugh. Chuck was the type of person that could have a conversation with anyone. Above all else, his family meant the world to him.
Chuck is survived by two children, Charles Orr Jr. (Diane) Allison, of Monroeville, and Brenda Sue (Brian) Salley, of Elderton; one brother, Raymond “Daryl” (Janice) Allison, of Treasure Lake; and four grandchildren, Chaz Alexander Allison, Alexis Elizabeth Stenman, Tyler John Allison and Brynn Alean Salley.
Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Elderton Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Main St., Elderton. An additional viewing will take place on Thursday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow the second viewing, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Dr. Angel Delacruz. Final interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder–d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
A live broadcast may be viewed by visiting the Elderton Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/eldertonchurch.