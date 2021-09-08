Charles “Chuck” Robert Derr Jr., 51, of Shelocta, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home.
Born Dec. 17, 1969, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Elvira “Jane” (Moyer) Derr, of Dillsburg, and Charles Robert Derr Sr.
Chuck was a 1988 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School. After graduation, he attended Pennsylvania College of Technology, receiving an associate’s degree in computer automation maintenance. He continued his education at Rochester Institute of Technology, earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology.
He worked at Bombardier Transportation in Pittsburgh as a senior integration and test engineer. He enjoyed his time working there, especially the places he traveled to with the company.
Chuck had the most wonderful sense of humor and was known for his one-liner comebacks. Motorcycles and his Mustang were his passion. He often spent hours riding, or driving with Peanut, his dog, by his side. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
In addition to his mother, Jane, Chuck is survived by his sister, Bobbie Jane Gasswint and her husband Mark, of Dillsburg; and his niece, Courtney Gasswint; as well as numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father and his beloved dog, Peanut.
Cremation services were provided by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. Interment will be in Mazeppa Union Cemetery, Mazeppa. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
To honor his love for Peanut, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701. Online donations can be made at https://www.fourfootedfriends.org/Support.html.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.