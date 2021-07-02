Charles D. Sutton, 74, of Indiana, died peacefully at home the morning of Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
He was born in Indiana in 1946 to James and Garnet (Pierce) Sutton.
He attended Keith School and then graduated from IHS in 1964. During the Vietnam Conflict, he served in the United States Air Force Security Service as an intelligence officer and worked with the National Security Agency.
Chuck later joined Citizens’ Ambulance Service as one of its earliest employees as a paramedic and also served as deputy coroner. He then graduated in the first class from the Safety Science Department at IUP in 1972.
Early in his career he worked for Aetna Life and Casualty. He joined Nobel Insurance Agency in 1979 as a safety engineer servicing the explosives industry. He then joined the Reschini Agency as the safety director in the 1990s. In the early 2000s, he joined Austin Powder Company as their safety director. Prior to retiring he worked for Appalachian Well Services and Titan Wireline as their corporate safety director. After retiring he enjoyed transporting fire safety trailers and demonstrating them all over the United States.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie (Evans); son Craig and wife Johanna; and daughter Carrie and husband William, all of Indiana. His grandchildren include Payton, Trenton and Robert. He is also survived by a sister, Linda Russell, North Carolina, and her significant other Joseph Whitley; a sister-in-law, Nancy Plummer, Virginia, and husband Noel; a sister-in-law, Beth, North Carolina, and husband Steve Ellsworth; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws H. Leroy and Virginia Evans and a nephew, Christopher Russell.
He was a member of the Indiana Franklin Masonic Lodge, International Society of Explosives Engineers, Trinity United Methodist Church and the Antique Automobile Club of America (National and Punxsutawney Region). His favorite pastime was spending time with his family at their log cabin and camp near Cherry Tree. Chuck was an accomplished clarinetist and enjoyed working on many different projects, especially at camp.
The family would like to thank Help Mates and his caregiver, Trista, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America for their assistance with the Veteran’s Administration.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m. followed by military honors provided by the VFW Post 1989. Private interment will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America or Trinity United Methodist Church.