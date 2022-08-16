Charles D. Wise Sr., 43, of Clymer, tragically passed away due to an accident on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
He was the son of John and Rose (Huey) Wise Sr., born April 24, 1979, in Indiana.
Charles enjoyed riding on the Harley, hunting, spending time with Tiff and his family. He also loved cruising in the old truck and spending weekends with his boys. Charles was a member of the Twolick Valley Rod and Gun Club where he loved weekends with his camp family. Charles was well known for his mechanic skills, even though he claimed he was “quitting wrenching every week.”
Charles was known for wanting to help everyone who needed him. His friends knew he would drop everything to give the shirt off his back to a friend in need.
He is survived by his fiancé, Tiffany Joy Laney; his six children, Charles D. Wise Jr. and wife Tiffany, Brandon E. Wise and fiancée Lacey Keith, Kristina Deyarmin and husband Christopher, Kimberly Wise and fiancé Mike Stein, Traver Wise and fiancée Briana Long, and Dylan Wise; two brothers, John Wise Jr. and wife Jennifer, and Paul Wise and wife Lucinda; one sister, Stephanie Miller; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Calvin Duvall.
Memorial donations may be made to McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, PA 15728, to assist the Wise family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.