Charles E. Battaglini, 78, passed on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, after a long illness at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Chuck was a professional artist/teacher in printmaking. He exhibited for more than 55 years in juried and gallery exhibits, including the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, Johnstown Allied Artists, Pennsylvania State Museum and private galleries in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, as well as international galleries in France and Taiwan. His work is in more than 16 corporate collections in six states and in France.
His partial exhibitions record includes: National Academy of Design, New York, N.Y.; Seattle Print International; Wadsworth Athenium, Connecticut; IUP Museum National Monoprint Invitational; Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art Triennial VI Invitational; Boston Printmakers 31st National Exhibition; Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Museum; and North Dakota Print and Drawing Invitational.
Chuck’s work was chosen for Purchase Awards in: The Print Club, Philadelphia; Bradley University, Peoria, Ill.; Charlotte Printmakers, North Carolina; Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga.; Dulin Gallery, Knoxville, Tenn.; Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania; and Penn State Museum, among others.
Chuck’s reputation as an outstanding teacher started at Westmont Junior High School, Johnstown, and continued with kindergarten through graduate levels at the IUP University School and then into the Department of Art & Art Education in the College of Fine Arts, Sprowls Hall at IUP. He also taught undergraduate art courses in an IUP summer program in Florence, Italy, in the 1980s.
During his professorship at IUP, Chuck was author and director of a three-year government research grant that focused on creative motivations in the arts for elementary to secondary public school students. The program was recognized nationally in the U.S. and Canada at education conferences.
A native of Fredericktown, he was the son of Emerin and Susan Battaglini, who preceded him in death. His father was a respected instrumental music conductor at Bethlehem Center High School. A talented clarinetist, Chuck played in the IUP marching band while in undergraduate school. He was also preceded in death by his spouse, Chien Ming (Jimmy) Su.
He is survived by a brother, Paul (Michele), Fredericktown; and two sons, Jeffry (Lesley), West Wardsboro; Vt., and Scott (Bridget); and many long-time friends.
Donations in memory of Chuck can be sent to VNA Hospice. A celebration of his life and art is planned for early spring.