Charles E “Butch” Douglas Sr., 85, of Brush Valley, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born July 10, 1937, in Brush Valley, and was the son of Ray and Vera (Altemus) Douglas.
He was a member of the IUOE Local 66 operating engineers and the Indiana Franklin Lodge #313. Butch was a lifelong member of the Brush Valley Fire Department. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator with the IUOE Local 66 and was previously employed as a truck driver for Harry Neal trucking company.
Butch is survived by his two children, Debbie A. James and husband Jimmy, of Brush Valley, and Charles E. Douglas Jr. and wife Connie, of Ligonier; and his sister, Janet Fordyce Andersen, of Arizona. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Amy Steinhoff and husband William, Tiffany McKlveen and husband Scott, Victoria Krouse and husband Lucas, Joshua James and wife Kelli, Whitney Mullen and husband Bob, Samantha Pisarcik, and Jillian Chilenski and husband Adam; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, M. Louise Douglas, and his brother, Raymond “Max” Douglas.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Bob White officiating. Interment to follow in Brush Valley Cemetery.
