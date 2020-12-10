Charles E. “Chuck” Patterson, 83, of Indiana, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Wilmer and Maude (Crossland) Patterson, he was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Indiana.
Chuck was a lifelong resident of Indiana. He was a veteran, having served in the Army as a corporal.
Chuck, whose nickname was Chuzzy, loved being outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was closest to his grandson, David, who he spent many hours watching Steelers games with while drinking coffee and sharing time drinking coffee at Valley Dairy. They both shared a bond, both having spent time in the military. Chuck was also close to his daughter, Debra, and they shared many conversations. He and his wife of 61 years, Carol, were soul mates and enjoyed many good times together.
Those who knew Chuck will remember him for his sense of humor and being a jokester and someone who liked to upgrade his home and make repairs.
Chuck had an active life until the past few years when he developed dementia.
Surviving are his children, Debra Erb and Jeff Patterson; grandchildren, Cory Erb, David, Jonathon, and Brandon Green; great-grandchildren, Ty Rusiewicz and Lilly Green; and a sister, Ruth Gibbons.
Preceding Chuck in death were his parents; wife, Carol (Ruffner) Patterson; daughter, Nola; and siblings, David, Clark, Gene, Wilmer, Leon and Elizabeth.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.