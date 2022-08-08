Charles E. Lantz, 64, of Lovejoy, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at West Penn Hospital, following a tragic accident that occurred on July 18.
He was born July 16, 1958, in Indiana, to John Wilbur Lantz and Mae Elizabeth (Moore) Lantz.
He worked primarily in farming. He enjoyed hunting and working on automobiles. He always had fun with everyone — carrying on and playing jokes on his friends and family.
He is survived by his longtime companion Brenda Bennett and by his two sons: Charles W. Lantz, of Barr Slope, and James E. Lantz, of Bellefonte. Seven brothers and sisters also survive him. He leaves behind five grandchildren: Wyatt, Kelly, Virgil, Morgan and Keyar Lantz.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Clymer. His funeral service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Paul Wallace officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at McDowell Cemetery.
