Charles E. Krevel Sr., 90, of Clymer, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
He was the son of Louis and Rose (Zokalar) Krevel, born on Feb. 18, 1930, in Heilwood.
Charles was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood. He was a devoted Catholic and usher.
He worked and retired from PennDOT as a heavy equipment operator. Charles and Mitzi had two businesses, Ratays Burger Hut in Clymer for 25 years, and the Palace Hotel in Northern Cambria for over 20 years.
Charles served in the United States Army in active duty in the Korean War.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and taking his evening rides looking for deer. He had a devotion and pride in his gardening and mowing grass.
Charles was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann “Mitzi” (Ratay) Krevel; three children, Debbie Markel and husband Mick, of Philipsburg, Edward Krevel and wife Brenda, of Clymer, and Charles Krevel Jr. and significant other Melissa McCall, of Clymer; five grandchildren: Kristan Wyland, Brianne Meek, Colin Krevel, Kyle Krevel and Caiti Krevel; and four great-grandchildren: Aiden Meek, Autumn Wyland, Jayce Meek and Ember Wyland.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Louie and Dave Krevel; and sisters Angie Klein and Rose Laverick.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St. Clymer. Charles’ funeral service will be on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Father James Morley officiating. Interment will be in Laurel Swamp Cemetery, Clymer. Please wear a mask, and social distancing is required.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.