Charles E. McGuire, 85, of Coral, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Communities at Indian Haven.
A son of Wilmer R. and Veronica M. Tashuer McGuire, he was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Altoona.
Mr. McGuire proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed car shows and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by two daughters, Lori A. Mumau and husband Thomas, of Homer City, and Cheri L. Sprankle, of Homer City; four grandchildren, Jen Solley and husband Denny, of Homer City; Chrissy Orr and husband Jim, of Homer City; Kayla Sprankle, of Indiana, and Tyler Sprankle, of Indiana; and a great-granddaughter, Caroline Solley, of Homer City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol B. (Shank) McGuire and a brother, Robert McGuire.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with the Rev. Thomas C. Spiker officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
