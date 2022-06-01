Charles E. Peel, 73, of Leesburg, Fla., passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Spangler on May 2, 1948, he was the son of Charles L. and Alice Jean (Repine) Peel. He graduated from Purchase Line High and Slippery Rock University.
Charlie is survived by his wife Ann (Rosman) Peel, of Leesburg; son Shannon and wife Linita (Bolt) Peel, of Spring Hill, Tenn.; daughter Jennifer (Peel) Moseley and husband Brian, of Montgomery, Ala.; six grandchildren: Jacob, Charles and Grace Peel and Anna, Rusty and Luke Moseley; brothers John (Jeanne) Peel, of Hillsdale, and Tom (Bonnie) Peel, of Indiana; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Repine Grove pavilion, along Spruce Road, in Spruce. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Yarnal.