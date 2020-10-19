Charles E. Rickard, 74, formerly of Cherry Tree, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home in Baltimore.
Charles, also known as “Chuck,” “Bub” and “Buddy” to friends and family, was born at the family home in Cherry Tree on May 3, 1946, to Billy and Sara Rickard.
He graduated in 1964 from Purchase Line High School as valedictorian, then earned a bachelor’s degree in 1967 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He served as a lieutenant j.g. in the U.S. Navy Reserve while he attended the University of Maryland medical school. Charles held many interesting jobs early in his life, including working at the city morgue, teaching high school biology and driving a taxicab to support his wife and young son.
Writing and acting were truly his passions. His credits include writing and acting in the horror movie “Maxim Xul” and serving as an extra on “Homicide: Life on the Street” for several seasons. He also starred in many plays, radio programs and local television shows in Baltimore, including a hilarious WWF interview with Macho Man Randy Savage. He wrote several screenplays, short stories, songs and articles throughout his life. He also wrote two books, “Potter’s Wheel” and “Fatal Choice.”
Charles owned a thriving coin and stamp business, creating it from the ground up. His many hobbies included karaoke, sailing, billiards and, more recently, karate and swimming. He was a talented pianist, starting at a very young age and practicing throughout his life.
Charles is survived by his brother, Bruce A. Rickard, of West Friendship, Md.; children Charles E. Rickard II and Mary Rickard Sadonsky, both of Los Angeles, and Arthur Rickard, of Baltimore; and his four beloved grandchildren, Haley, Liam, Connor and Kayden.
Charles was recently preceded in death by his parents, Billy L. Rickard and Sara Rickard, who passed within the last two years.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at Double Tree, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, Md. Due to COVID restrictions, space is limited. Email celebrationforcharles@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Masks are mandatory.