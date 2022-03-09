Charles E. Tonkin

Charles Eugene Tonkin, 70, of Home, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022.
A son of Charles R. and Matilda “Tillie” (Ray) Tonkin, he was born Sept. 12, 1951, in Indiana.
Charles was retired from Whipstock Natural Gas Company.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 42 years, Karen A. (Lightcap) Tonkin; a son, J. Troy Tonkin and wife Christy; two granddaughters, Alana Tonkin and Adalyn Tonkin; siblings, Linda Watkins and husband Neal, Bill Tonkin and wife Peggy, Mark Tonkin and wife Debbie, Brian Tonkin and wife Kelly, and Vince Tonkin and wife Carole; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Tonkin, Kathi Breweur and husband Larry and Norma Lockhart and husband Bill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Tonkin and Ronald Tonkin.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Tom Spiker officiating. Private interment will take place in Washington Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
