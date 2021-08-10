Charles Franklin Brooks III, 22, of Blairsville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Area Hospital, Latrobe.
The son of Charles F. Brooks II, he was born Sept. 2, 1998, in Reading.
Charles graduated from Blairsville High School and Indiana County Technology Center in culinary arts. He worked as a cook for Fox’s Pizza Den, Blairsville.
He enjoyed going to school, loved being with and cooking for people and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Charles is survived by his adopted parents, Jeff and Thelma (Palmer) Cline, of Blairsville; a sister, Ashley Cline, of Blairsville; brothers, Jeffrey Cline Jr. (fiancée Kayla Noon) and their daughter, Aleira Cline, of New Alexandria; Neno Haynes, of Blairsville; and Richard Meadows, of Blairsville.
There will be no visitation or service.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Contributions may be sent to the funeral home to help with expenses.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.