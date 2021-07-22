Charles F. Brown Jr. 75, of Armagh, went to be with the Angels on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Mr. Brown was born Jan. 20, 1946, in Johnstown, son of Esther Mae Brown and Charles F. Brown Sr.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace C. Brown; his second wife, Sherri L. Brown; and his son, Jacob E. Brown.
He is survived by his children, Andrea Reed and husband Joe, Grace Wilburn and husband Bryan, Charles F. Brown III and wife Dee Dee, Lorrie Brown and husband Frank and Jesse Brown and his girlfriend Beverly.
He is survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Audreyona Callihan, Harold Callihan, Eugene Callihan, Vincent T. Reed, Tiffany Armolt, Bristol Brown, Jake Brown, Gracie Keller, Alonzo Belsae and Zayden Armolt.
Charles loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He will always be remembered as a loving husband and father. He was a friend and man of his word to many.
He was a hard worker and respected in the forestry community.
He lived by a code of man’s word and a hand shake sealed the deal.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends may call at the Moskal-Reid Funeral Home, 79 J Street, Johnstown, today, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Brother Leonard Pearl officiating.
Interment will be in the Richland Cemetery.