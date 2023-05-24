Charles J. Astolos Sr., 85, of Saltsburg, died May 19, 2023. He was born March 28, 1938, the son of Samuel R. Sr. and Mae T. (Himes) Astolos.
Charles was a U.S. Army veteran, having served his country as a specialist in the 703rd Ordnance Battalion. Before retiring from Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., where he worked as a machinist, he opened a hardware store, Saltsburg Supply Co., which he operated with his family for nearly 20 years. He also provided home improvement services locally as an independent contractor.
During his time in the hardware business, he served on the board of directors for Rexcel Corp. in Pittsburgh. Charles’s favorite pastime was real estate investment. He enjoyed solving problems, remodeling, providing homes for people and making good deals. Charles enjoyed living in the community of Saltsburg and the lasting relationships he built there over the years.
He could be found around town working on various projects, engaging in conversation, or lending a hand to a neighbor. He acted as a servant for the community in roles including business owner, landlord, steward of God and friend. He previously served as a council member and volunteer firefighter. He was an active member of the Saltsburg Historical Society. Charles was a member of Homer City Church of the Nazarene and also attended Wesley Chapel Church of the Nazarene in Florida.
He devoted his life to learning and honoring the word of God. His church family was important to him, and he cherished their support and friendship. Charles performed work as a missionary in the United States and Mexico, volunteered with Relay For Life, Adopt-a-Highway and participated in numerous work trips and prayer meetings. He believed strongly in completing a full day’s work, and most importantly, in keeping the Sabbath holy. Charles loved his family and always looked forward to time spent in their company. His impact was profound and his legacy will not soon be forgotten.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Pearl M. (Ferretti-Meckley) Astolos; three children: Catherine E. Barnes (Bradley), of Jeannette, Charles J. Astolos Jr. (Sherri), of Loyalhanna Township, and Shirley A. Wirfel (Thomas), of Mechanicsburg; 10 grandchildren, including Michael A. Astolos (Jennifer), of Level Green, whom he raised as a son; seven great-grandchildren; brother Samuel R. Astolos Jr. (Nellie), of New Alexandria; and sister Gay T. Hankinson, of Saltsburg.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his wives, Elizabeth C. (Bohovich) Astolos and Anna M. (Soles-Irvin) Astolos.
At his request, all visitation and parting prayer services were private. Pastor Mark Smith officiated. Interment was held in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
