Charles J. Shaffer

Charles John Shaffer Sr., 79, of Indiana, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Palmerton, to Charles and Florence (Anderson) Shaffer.
In 1958, Charles received his High School Equivalency Diploma (GED). He enlisted in the United States Army as a mechanical helper serving from 1959 to 1963. During this time, Charles received additional general educational development.
Following his discharge from the Army, he married Jean Shaffer on Feb. 7, 1963. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this year.
Charles was employed by Coca-Cola for over 40 years. He received opportunities to complete schooling and advancement during his time here.
Charles and Jean had four children: Charles, Shari, Jeffrey and Pamela. He loved spending time with his children.
They went on hikes, picked berries and apples, and went on random road trips. In most cases, his children never knew where they were going to end up.
He also taught his children to swim in the creeks and went tubing at Yellow Creek.
He loved being a father, but he especially loved being a grandfather to Chelsea, Daniel and Billy.
Charles loved taking his grandchildren on walks to look at the birds and go to all of the playgrounds in Indiana County. He loved to attend their sporting events and hear about their day at school.
Charles taught his grandchildren several life lessons, and he became someone that they looked up to. In addition, he loved to listen to Elvis Presley, fish and hunt, chat about baseball and golf, complete the crossword puzzle in the daily newspaper and play games with his family.
In his later years, Charles saved the lives of four children, two of which he raised until the day he passed, Ryder and Sarah.
He loved spending time with them and watching them grow up.
Charles is survived by his wife, Jean M. (Sexton) Shaffer, of Indiana; his children: Charles John Shaffer Jr., of Indiana; Shari Clark and husband Forrest “Boone,” of Indiana; Jeffrey Shaffer, of Indiana; and Pamela Glenn and husband William “Bill,” of Indiana; his siblings: James Shaffer and wife Helen, of Elderton; Janet Sexton and husband George, of Indiana; Catherine Sexton, of West Virginia; Shirley Sexton and husband Ronald, of Indiana; Connie Shaffer, of Indiana; and Linda Shaffer and husband Gary Steffey, of Indiana; brother-in-law Lawrence Patterson; grandchildren Chelsea Clark, Forrest Daniel Clark and William Asher Glenn, all of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Jean Shaffer; his granddaughter, Cassandra Clark; his sister, Pat Patterson; and his brother-in-law, Ralph Junior Sexton.
Due to concerns of COVID, services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Troy Adams officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
