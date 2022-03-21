Charles J. Veshinfsky (Charlie, as we all knew him), 95, of Indiana, passed away with family at his side on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven.
He was one of 11 children, born on Oct. 11, 1926, in Mt. Braddock, to William and Margaret Veshinfsky.
Charlie was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Indiana. He proudly served there as an usher for many years. Charlie worked for 40 years at FMC in Homer City, before retiring in 1992 as a foreman.
Charlie honorably served in the United States Navy on the USS Boxer during World War II and was a member of VFW Post 1989 in Indiana as well as The Knights of Columbus Council 1481. Since childhood he enjoyed hunting, and later in life, gardening and travel. In his retirement years, he especially loved the many vacations and cruises he took with his wife and oldest son Joe and his wife Deb, seeing many new places and meeting new people.
Charlie is survived by his five children, Joseph (Deborah) Veshinfsky, of Catasauqua; Michael (Patti) Veshinfsky, of Coal Run; Jeffry (Kristi) Veshinfsky, of Butler; William (Regina) Veshinfsky, of Indiana; and Lisa Sweeney, of Homer City; five grandchildren, Gregory, Andy, Megan, Michael and Jessica; and three sisters, Ginny, Patty and Cookie.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Valerie (Petrosky) Veshinfsky, on May 8, 2021; an infant daughter, Victoria; and brothers Moe, Fritz and Bobby.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home in Indiana. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Tage Danielson, OFM, Cap., as the celebrant. Entombment will be made in the St. Bernard Mausoleum.
Charlie will be remembered as a gentle soul, a hard-working individual who cared deeply for his faith and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Contributions may be made in Charlie’s memory to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bowserminich.com.