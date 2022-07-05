Charles Joseph Bartosh, 88, of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home.
The son of Joseph A. and Mildred (Tietze) Bartosh, he was born April 23, 1934, in Glassmere.
He graduated from East Deer Frazer High School, Class of 1952, and worked for Bell Telephone for 35 years, retiring in 1991.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean War.
He was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville; Telephone Pioneers; American Legion Post #0407, Blairsville; and the American Slovenian Citizens Association.
He was an avid Notre Dame and Steelers fan and enjoyed dancing the polka and the waltz.
Surviving are his wife, Marian F. (Dereani) Bartosh, whom he married Aug. 10, 1957; two sons, Kenneth R. Bartosh (Gale), of St. Marys, Ga., and Dr. Larry A. Bartosh (Lisa), of Ford City; nine grandchildren: Samantha, Alexandria, Luis, Cindy, Mindy, Dan, Dr. Casey, Scott and Dr. Ryan; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and two sisters, Donna Hank, of Natrona Heights, and Ellen Lucas (Richard), of Colorado Springs, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marlene Mercanti.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The Blairsville Military Honor Guard will conduct military services at the cemetery.
