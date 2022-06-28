Charles Leslie “Les” Seger, 75, of Saltsburg, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana. The son of Charles M. and Elma Shirley Seger, he was born Friday, Aug. 30, 1946, in Indiana.
He was a member of Tunnelton Presbyterian Church. Les liked Harley Davidson motorcycles and socializing, was a foodie and enjoyed reading books and watching TV.
He is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his caregiver, Emilee Shaffer. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.