Charles M. "Chuck" Fenton

Charles “Chuck” Monroe Fenton, 85, of Greer, S.C., formerly of Homer City, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Greer, S.C.
He was the son of Monroe C. and Cora (Kerr) Fenton and was born May 4, 1936, in Indiana. He was a member of St. Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City.
Charles was a loving husband to his wife, Delores Fenton. He was an outstanding father and pap to his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, old westerns and going for drives in the country looking for wildlife.
Charles is survived by his son, Chris Fenton and wife, Paula; and his grandchildren, Joshua Fenton and Brandon Griffin, both of Greer, S.C. He is also survived by his brother, Leroy Fenton, Cleveland, Ohio; his sister, Joan Fleming, Cookport; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Wanchism, Homer City; Barb Rado, Homer City; and Pauline Yerecic, Blairsville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Joanne Fenton; brothers, Eugene Fenton and David Fenton; and sisters, Janet Fenton and Rowena L. Rowland.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, where a Panachida will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m.
A Panachida will be held Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church with Father Wesley M. Mash the celebrant. Interment to follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
