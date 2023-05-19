Charles O. Willis, 58, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his residence.
The son of Robert Willis Sr. and Loretta F. Weber, he was born Jan. 30, 1965, in Indiana.
Charles was known for his heart of gold that would help anyone in need. He enjoyed talking with anyone he met, and working on vehicles. He was an avid Steelers fan that will be remembered as a loving devoted father and caring brother.
Surviving are his children Charles W. and Hope M. Willis, Blairsville; siblings William (Sandy) Willis, Ohio, Anthony (Darleen) Willis, Rossiter, Thomas (Mary) Willis, Dixonville, George (Melissa) Willis, Penn Run, Mary Wilson and companion Richard, Indiana, Georgiana (Tom) Bork, Homer City, and Loretta Willis and her fiancée, Jim; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Charles in death were his parents; brother Robert; and wife Cheryl.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park.
The John A Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com
