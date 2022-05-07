Charles Paul Clark Sr., 83, of Seward, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home.
Born Oct. 27, 1938, in Indiana, he was the son of John Edward Clark and Ida Bell (Kephart) Clark.
Charles was of the Methodist faith. He retired from Dietrich Industries, Blairsville.
Charles loved to tinker with cars, go to the truck pulls, hunt, fish and spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his wife, Jane (Burkett) Clark, of Seward; three daughters, Carol Kime, of Armagh; Anna M. Shank, of Armagh; and Barbara Jean Gerau, of Seward; three sons, Charles P. Clark Jr. and wife Mary, of Seward; David W. Clark, of Seward; and Ronald L. Clark Sr., of Armagh; grandchildren, Amy Jo, Carrie Ann, James Robert, Juanita Marie, Bobby, Amy Lynn, Hailey, Ethan, Janet, Amanda Jean, Kristina, Jonathan Paul, Ronnie Jr., Nicholus and Bradley; great-grandchildren, David, Devin, Natalia, Alan, Zaelia, Nikolai, Josh, Maikala, Dakota, Landon, Michcole and Willow Rose; a brother, John Walter Clark and wife Ann, of Blairsville; two sisters, Helen Jane Ziruolo, of New Florence, and Rose Marie Hancock, of Blairsville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by three brothers, Herman, Ralph and Elmer Clark, and three sisters, Hazel Reed, Emma Grace Hornberger and Mabel Palmer.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Pastor Dawn Krishart will officiate.
Interment will be held in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Blairsville.
www.jamesferguson funeralhome.com