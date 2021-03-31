Charles R. Altemus, of Penn Run, passed away two hours prior to his 90th birthday on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Charles was born March 30, 1931, in Derry, and was the son of Russell and Alice (Hoover) Altemus.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mildred (Slippy) Altemus; children, Beverly Pribicko (Gerald), Jeffrey (Denise) and Eric (Carol); brother Fred Altemus (Judy); sister Phyllis Haer; sister- and brother-in-law, Donna and John Houser; grandchildren Crystal Romano (RJ), Jacob Altemus (Alissa), Andrew Pribicko (Jessica), Adam, Alyssa and Elaine Altemus; great-grandchildren Haley Altemus, Elizabeth Pribicko, Mila and Cali Altemus and Wyatt Pribicko; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, William Altimus; grandson Aaron Pribicko; and granddaughter Ashley (Pribicko) Misterka.
Charles was a graduate of Indiana High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. At the age of 16, he began farming. He and his wife owned and operated Altemus Farms and Pikes Peak Nurseries. His farming operation became one of the largest in the region, farming land in Indiana, Cambria and Westmoreland counties. In 1998, he was the first recipient of the Hugh E. Cumming Cooperative Award for his significant contributions to the agriculture industry. Charles served as a commodity committee member for PRO-FAC in Rochester, N.Y. He also served on the Indiana County Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation committee, was a member of the board of directors of the Indiana Healthcare Corporation, and an advisory board member of S&T bank. In 2019, he was inducted into the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame.
Charles was a member of Harmony United Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. Throughout his life, he was dedicated to his family and his business.
He enjoyed vacationing in Florida where he took pleasure in golfing, boating and bicycling with friends.
A private family service for Charles will be held at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.
Interment will be in the Brush Valley Chapel Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank VNA employees Tracey, Leeann and Desiree for their wonderful care. A memorial contribution in memory of Charles may be made to VNA of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.