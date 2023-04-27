Charles R. “Bob” Brock, age 81, was called home by the Lord on April 22, 2023. He was born November 7, 1941, to Winfield and Lillie Brock in Firebrick, Ohio, and grew up in Oak Hill, Ohio.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and was married to Claudia Berringer in 1963.
They lived in several states and have been in Avon Park, Fla. for twenty-two years. They are members of the Avon Park Presbyterian Church where Charles served as a Deacon and Elder.
He also served in these positions at the Pine Grove Church of God in Pennsylvania.
He was a printer for the government, co-owner of Berringer Furniture Store in Pennsylvania and various jobs over the years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Garvin, Forrest, William, Norman; and sisters, Opal, Inez, and Janet. He is survived by his wife, Claudia J. Brock of Avon Park, Fla.; sisters, Frances Smith of Mansfield, Ohio and Judith Burge of Titusville, Fla; brother, James Brock (Julia) of Avon Park, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607; World Witness, 918 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Ste. 218, Greenville, S.C. 29607; and Compassionate Care Hospice, 3531 US Hwy 27, Sebring, Fla. 33870.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 3 p.m. with family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park, Fla. Cremation arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Fla., 33825.
