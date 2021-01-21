Charles Richard Ferguson, 75, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his home.
He was the son of Paul S. and Kathryn (Guigher) Ferguson, born Dec. 22, 1945, in Indiana.
Charles coached Clymer Little League for over 25 years and was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and family. Charles was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Judy (Hill) Ferguson; three children, Amanda Ferguson, Jonathan Ferguson and Charles Ferguson Jr.; three sisters, Kay Pounds, Violet Ashbaugh, Pat Minto; one brother, Bill Ferguson; and eight grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Chad; and one brother, Gene.
Friends will be received on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Charles’ funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Robert White officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Interment will be in East Mahoning Cemetery.
On line condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.