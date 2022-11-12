Charles R. Kuzneski Sr., 77, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
He was the fourth of five sons born in Pittsburgh to Andrew and Virginia (Meggo) Kuzneski on Aug. 22, 1945. He moved with his family to Indiana in 1953. He graduated from Indiana High School in 1964, where he excelled in athletics, eventually being inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.
Lettering in football, wrestling and track, many of his track and field records stood for decades. He was awarded a full football scholarship to Purdue University. Playing right guard, he contributed to Purdue’s outstanding 1967 season where they reigned as Big Ten champs and Rose Bowl victors. The next year, 1968, was momentous as he graduated from Purdue, married his college sweetheart and returned to Indiana to work and start a family. He always considered Indiana home and never considered living anywhere else.
He was known for his impeccable work ethic and excellent sales skills. He founded and operated Penn West Litho Printing Company and was successful in additional work endeavors. He had a lifelong love of the outdoors and was happiest being outside, operating his farm equipment and tending his food plots.
Having the luxury of family living in close proximity was a unique blessing that he appreciated more each year. After retirement, he was able to devote his newfound time to making “rounds” to each of his children’s homes. He was most proud of his large family, and watching his grandchildren grow up brought him special joy. A foundation of information and statistics, his conversations were lively and entertaining. He had a special ability to make his storytelling exciting and amusing.
Survivors include his children Charles “Casey” Jr. (Lore) Kuzneski, Joseph Kuzneski, Alex (Rena) Kuzneski, Courtney Albert and Allison (Steve) Wells; and his former spouse, Cynthia K. Lilly, all of Indiana. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Madelin Kuzneski (Pittsburgh), Cassandra Kuzneski (San Diego), Joseph Kuzneski, Charlie, Olivia, Brock, Kate, Tess and Eve Kuzneski; Cameron, Caroline and Jackson Albert; Vincent Sherry, Jr., Piper Kuzneski-Allen and Eila Wells, all of Indiana.
He has also survived his brother Anthony (Jodell) Kuzneski, of The Villages, Fla.; and his sisters-in-law Joyce, Dodie and Marianne Kuzneski.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Andrew, Joseph and William Kuzneski; niece Kathy Jo; and nephews William and David Kuzneski.
In keeping with Chuck’s wishes, there will be no viewing. A Mass in his honor will be offered at St Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be held privately in St. Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a contribution in Chuck’s name to the charity or organization of their choice.
Complete funeral services will be announced in Monday’s edition. Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, are in charge of arrangements.
Please visit http://www.bowserfh.com for complete service arrangements.