Charles R. Maderer, 85, of Indiana, peacefully passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Communities at Indian Haven.
He was born April 19, 1936, in Cambridge, N.Y., a son of Robert C. Maderer and Ruby (Johnston) Maderer.
Following his graduation from Exeter Academy, he attended Yale University, Brown University and Indiana University in Bloomington.
Chuck was a dedicated math professor for more than three decades at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and he was known for his humor, generosity and love of learning.
He is survived by children Carol Maderer, of Indiana; Robert Maderer, of Indiana; Donna Maderer, of Quincy, Mass.; and Ann Maderer and husband Michael Horan, of Stoughton, Mass.; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucille Maderer.
Friends will be received Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Thomas More University Parish followed by interment in St. Bernard Cemetery.