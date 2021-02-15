Charles Robert Zadravec Jr., 69, of Homer City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home.
He was born Thursday, July 26, 1951, in Indiana, the son of Charles R. Sr. and Ruth Black Zadravec.
He was self-employed as a carpenter in the construction business. He was a member of the C&Y Sportsman Club and the Moose in Indiana. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to his camp in Tionesta but especially loved the time he spent with his grandchildren and family.
He is survived by his son, Charles Zadravec II and his wife, Jessica, of Homer City; his stepchildren, Tammy Kolesar, April Foreman and Richard Kolesar, all of Homer City; his grandchildren, Vincent, Sophia, Taylor, Marty, Avery, Tyler, Nevaeh and Alexander; his sister, Mary Stivala, of Oxford, Conn.; and his nieces and nephews, Matt, Zach and Olivia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Normand Zadravec, in 2016, and his brother, Vincent Zadravec.
All funeral arrangements were private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. To view and send online condolences, visit www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.