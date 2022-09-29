Charles Samuel McCreary transitioned from this earthly life on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Charles was born May 9, 1932, in Indiana, to Samuel and Jesse Lee Dunn McCreary.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Alma Darnice McCreary; his sister Mary D. McCreary; and his brothers Walter L. McCreary and Oree D. McCreary.
Charles graduated from Indiana High School and served in the army as well as worked in the family business. He was an avid fisherman and loved Jazz music
He attended Beulah Baptist Church in Indiana.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his brothers Bernard McCreary and wife Connie McCreary, and Jay McCreary, all of Indiana; and three grandsons, Nashawn Forney and Mark and Daniel McCreary, of Colorado
A viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence.
Services will immediately follow and will be officiated by Bishop Melvin Jenkins, pastor of the victory Christian Assembly of Indiana.