Charles Stewart, 82, of Kittanning, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Chuck was born on Feb. 11, 1940, and was the son of Alex and Anna Stewart.
Chuck graduated from Blairsville High School in 1958. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years and was a Vietnam veteran. He worked for Beckwith Machinery as a diesel mechanic for 36 years.
Chuck was a member of Christ Rupp Lutheran Church and had served on the church council and the cemetery board. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #244, the VFW and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy (Watson) Stewart; his sons William and his wife, Brenda, and Scott and his wife, Natasha; and his four grandchildren, Kyler, Haley, Madison and Angelina.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, William and John.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 South McKean St., Kittanning.
Additional viewing will be held Friday in Christ Rupp Lutheran Church, 228 Rupp Church Road, Kittanning, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matthew Vatalare officiating. Burial will follow in Christ Rupp Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Christ Rupp Lutheran Church.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.snyder crissman.com.