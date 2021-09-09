Charles W. “Chuck” Schmitt, 68, of Blairsville, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born April 9, 1953, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Charles J. Schmitt and Alice (Kirk) Schmitt.
Charles was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. He had worked for Helen Mine Company and was a member of the former Blairsville Italian Club. He was a huge Steelers and Pirates fan and also enjoyed walking.
Survivors include his daughter, Tisha Evanko, New Derry; son, Charles J. Schmitt, Punxsutawney; grandchildren, Jordan Evanko and fiance Shane Willochell, and Ryan and Madelyn Schmitt; great-granddaughter, Ayla Willochell; sisters, Judy McIntire, Charlene Schmitt, Lou Ann Bortz and Mark Ferguson and Sue Ann Musick, all of Blairsville; cousin, Joyce Forni and Roy, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his cousin, Kirk Milto.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. A blessing service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with Fr. Sam Lamendola officiating. Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.