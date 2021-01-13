Charles W. “Sonny” Sausman, 84, of Shelocta, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 25, 1936, in Arnold to Charles and Esther (Branter) Sausman.
Sonny proudly served in the U.S. Navy Reserves. On Oct. 19, 1957, he married his loving wife, Jacqueline (Mock) Sausman, and the same year he started his employment with the West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company. In 1971 they moved to Elderton and in 1972 moved to the farm in Girty. He was an active member in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Sonny loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed being outdoors, especially weed-eating and caring for the farm. He mentored all the neighborhood kids, who called him “Pap.” Sonny will be lovingly remembered as being well-liked by everyone, always lending a helping hand and for always finding the good in people.
His memory will be cherished by his wife; two sons, William A. Sausman, of Shelocta, and Timothy C. Sausman, of Williamsburg; a daughter, Cynthia A. Rumbaugh, of Shelocta; a grandson, Ryan M. Rumbaugh; a brother, James Sausman and wife Paulette, of Altoona; and a sister, Betty Lou Buhler, of Blairsville.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Gladys Criswell.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m. on Friday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with the Rev. Beth Meier and Pastor Brenda Sommerville Schall co-officiating.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Methodist Cemetery in Shelocta. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
Memorial contributions can be made in Charles’s honor to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Sonny’s family or to view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.