Charlie Madison Pegg, 72, of Seward, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 20,1948, to Grover and Mary Pegg in Johnstown.
Charlie was a graduate of United Joint High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1967. He served our country on the U.S.S. America during the Vietnam War. Charlie was employed by Agway for many years, then he moved on to work as a farmer, which was his true passion. He worked for Oak Hill Farms, then retired from Fabin Brothers Farms in 2018.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Hope Varner and Shirley Purdie; and a brother, Grover “Sonny.”
He is survived by his three sons, Rod (Kristen), Eric and Tyler; grandchildren, Macey, Lane, Matthew and Cameron; sisters, Betty Jamison, Ruth Roberts, Doris Rushlow, and Linda (Gary) Cochran; brothers, John (Lois), Chip (Nanci), Mike and Robert (Linda); numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation or services at this time.
Arrangements are in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home of Armagh.
