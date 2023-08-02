Charlotte J. (Lowman) Blystone, 82, of Dixonville, unexpectedly died at her home on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
She was born July 8, 1941, in Green Township, Indiana County, a daughter of Horace Lowman and Estelle (Simpson) Lowman. She was predeceased by her husband, Bert J. Blystone, on Feb. 28, 1981.
Charlotte worked many years at Musser Nursery. She had attended Purchase Line Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her siblings, Alex Lowman, of Indiana, and Edna Boring, of Cherry Tree. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Horace Lowman Jr., Dwight and Dennis Lowman and Stella Baker.
Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m., the time of her funeral service, on Saturday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Clymer. Pastor Dale Leverknight will officiate. Burial will be made in New Life Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.