Charlotte Krall, 87, of New Florence, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 26, 1934, in Bolivar, Charlotte was the daughter of Harry and Sarah “Becky” (Short) Howard. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by grandson Christopher Stutzman.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 70 years, George Krall; five children, Karen Neri and husband Elliott, of Philadelphia; Donna Krall, of Armagh; Georgia Stutzman and husband Ted, of Green Bay, Wis.; Steve Krall and wife Holly, of Coral; and Troy Krall and wife Carol, of Indiana; grandchildren, Michael Neri, Douglas Neri, Amy Boyea, Brett Boyea, Nathan Boyea, Mike Stutzman, Dana Powers, Samantha Krall, Matthew Krall, Erin Rice-Petrillo and Nicole Dunmire; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Charlotte enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, baking and going to flea markets and auction sales. She was an avid collector of cookbooks. She retired from Westinghouse Specialty Metals in Blairsville.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will take place at Fort Palmer Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.