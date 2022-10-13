Charlotte M. Cramer, 90, of Clarksburg, died Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022, at Excela Latrobe Hospital.
She was born July 29, 1932, in Indiana, a daughter of the late Jesse and Tessora Kerr Stile.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. “Jack” Cramer; her sister Mildred Rose; and her brother James Stile.
She was a member of the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and enjoyed watching volleyball, playing it until she was in her 80s.
Surviving is her son Dr. Kerry J. Cramer (Tammie) of New Albany, Ohio; daughters Toni Cramer (Guy Jackson) and Randy Cramer, all of Clarksburg; four grandchildren: Tracy, Todd, Bethany and Brianna; eight great-grandchildren: Bailey, Casey, Kyle, Kimberly, Will, Tessa, Charlotte and Henry; and several nieces and nephews.
At her request, all services are to be private for family.
McCabe Funeral Home, Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabe funeralhomespa.com.