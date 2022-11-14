Charlotte Manges, 79, of Reinholds, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.
Charlotte was born in Windber to Charles F. Barefoot and Doris Dickey Barefoot, and grew up in Beckley, W.Va. and Indiana, Pa. A 1961 graduate of Indiana High School, she went on to study nursing at Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, where she earned her registered nurse certification, beginning a career in health care and putting others before herself that would continue throughout her life.
In her younger years, Charlotte was active in the community, volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader and, for a few years, coordinating a highly successful, inter-denominational fundraising effort for UNICEF in the Indiana area, organizing “trick-or-treat for UNICEF” and other endeavors. She was active as a member of Rainbow and the Order of The Eastern Star, and a devoted supporter of the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church. Later in life, she found comfort and community in worship at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Indiana.
Charlotte continued her education in middle age, studying to receive a BSN in nursing and an MA in community counseling from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She went on to attain an MSW in social work, mental health counseling and grief counseling from the University of Pittsburgh.
For many years, in addition to her duties as a labor and delivery nurse, she worked tirelessly to establish and coordinate the Resolve Through Sharing program, providing grief support services for families dealing with pregnancy and neonatal loss. Her passion for supporting people in their grieving process continued after her retirement from IRMC.
She was a longtime enthusiastic member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling (ADEC), always seeking to acquire skills and knowledge she could employ to ease the sadness and pain of others.
Charlotte was an active and proud member of the Indiana County Branch of the American Association of University Women, a long-time member of the VFW Auxiliary and a passionate supporter of veterans. Her interest in the history of World War II was both broad and unquenchable. It is fitting that she departed this world on Veteran’s Day.
She is survived by her son, Charles Manges, and daughter-in-law, Vicki Stelma, of Indiana; daughter Lucinda Manges, of Reinholds; a sister, Jeanette Barefoot, of Bloomington, Ind.; and six beloved grandchildren: Marin Register, of Los Angeles, Sophia Manges and Anna Manges, of Pittsburgh, Sarah Register, of Washington, D.C., and Ella Register and Jane Register, of Reinholds.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Joseph Register.
A memorial service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Indiana, with a gathering for friends and family afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that donations be made in her name to Hopeful Hearts, which provides a safe and caring environment for grieving children and their families, at www.hopefulheartspa.org/support.php.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver, Pa.
Online condolences can be given at www.rose borostradling.com.