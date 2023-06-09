Charlotte Marie “Charlie” Bernard, 47, Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her residence.
The daughter of Martha (Zolocsik) Blystone and Terry Bernard, she was born July 9, 1975, in Indiana.
Charlie was a graduate of Indiana Area High School. She was a member of the Special Olympics and the Miracle League Team. She also was involved with the Aktion Club and Indiana ICore. Charlie was retired from the Indiana Workshop.
Surviving is her mother, Martha Blystone, of Indiana; stepfather Terry Blystone, of Elderton; father Terry (Sherry) Bernard, of Indiana; sister Monica (Ron) Sirochman, of Marion Center; nieces Tiffany and Brianna Sirochman; stepbrothers David Mumau and his significant other, Darlene, of Clymer, Scott (April) Mumau, of Commodore, and Nathan (Marlena) Mumau, of Washington, Pa.; stepsister Rebecca Mumau and her significant other, Ben, of Dixonville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and step-nieces and nephews.
Preceding Charlie in death were her grandparents.
Friends will be received on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with Pastor Thomas Pugh officiating.
