Charlotte W. Swartz

Charlotte W. (Cravener) Swartz, 97, of Spring Church, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Pine View Personal Care Home in Vandergrift.
Born Jan. 6, 1924, in Indiana County, she was the daughter of William Cravener and Ruth (Simpson) Cravener.
Charlotte worked for Federal Labs in Tunnelton for many years. She was an avid bowler.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur C. Swartz, who passed away on Oct. 22, 1975; and her siblings, Edward, William “Bill”, Herman, Bertha and Emma.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Arthur R. (Nancy) Swartz, of Alaska; daughter, Diana R. (Oscar) Urrea, of Presto; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Cimprich, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews, including special niece and caregiver, Andrea Sinka, of Vandergrift.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St. Saltsburg. A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Nowrytown Cemetery, Nowrytown, with Pastor Lorraine Henry officiating.
