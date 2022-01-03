Cheryl Ann Black-Capozoli

Cheryl Ann (Compton) Black-Capozoli, 57, of Leechburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
She was the wife of Keith M. Capozoli, to whom she was wed for 10 years.
Born in Latrobe on Dec. 24, 1964, Cheryl was the daughter of James and MaryJo (Stine) Compton.
In her younger years, Cheryl traveled the world and won numerous awards in 4-H. She received a degree in child development and studied secondary education and nursing at Edinboro University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County Community College.
Cheryl worked more than 30 years as an LPN in various nursing facilities until her health forced her to retire. She was a pastor’s wife, Vacation Bible School coordinator and member at Apollo Faith Church in Apollo. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Keith; four sons, James Black (Autumn), of Shelocta; Colby Black (Darnell Goolsby), of Saltsburg; Nicholas Black (Amy), of Vandergrift; and Vincent M. Capozoli; three daughters, Staycey Meyer (Troy), of West Mifflin; Lydia Capozoli (Dan), of Pittsburgh; and Kathleen Capozoli (Bill), of Pittsburgh; 11 grandchildren, Ava, Logan, Wyatt, Garrett, Brandon, Jerrod, Chriss, Megen, Troy Jr., Samantha Krop, Wyatt Stanko; brother, Barry (Duffy) Compton; sister-in-law, Linda Compton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Virgil A. “Tiger” Black; and brother, William J. Compton.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 1 to 3 and 5 until the time of the service at 7 p.m., with Pastor Frank Howard officiating, at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.