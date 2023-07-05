Cheryl Ann O’Shea, 64, Penn Run, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
The daughter of Raymond and Shirley (Reddick) Mongelli, she was born Aug. 14, 1958, in Pittsburgh.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother
Cheryl had been employed as a R.N. and was a caring and hardworking caregiver. Her free time was spent with her kids and dogs, walking in the woods, listening to music and dancing.
Surviving are her children Amanda (Bill) Monaghan, of Portland, Ore., Michael Joseph (Abigail) O’Shea, of Fort Myers, Fla., Amber O’Shea (John Clements), of State College, and Rebecca O’Shea, of Portland; grandchilden Sarah Mae O’Shea and Connor O’Shea; brothers Raymond and Danny Mongelli, both of Pittsburgh; and her beloved dogs, Maddie and Buddy.
Preceding Cheryl in death were her parents; husband R. Michael O’Shea; and brothers Joseph and Frank.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana.
A blessing service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com
